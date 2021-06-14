Shia LeBeouf Went Viral Accidentally For A Sweet Reason

Shia LeBeouf is an unexpected star of a TikTok video that’s gone viral. We say unexpected because he’s not the intended star of the video…he’s in the background.
In the post, the user shared footage of her mother out for a birthday breakfast – and Shia appears casually in the background at another table. As they sing “Happy Birthday,” Shia sings along with them.
@kaylimadisynWhen you go out with your mom for breakfast and didn’t even notice Shia labeouf singing your mom happy birthday in the background…..
"When you go out with your mom for breakfast and didn't even notice Shia labeouf singing your mom happy birthday in the background….." she captioned the post.