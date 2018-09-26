Always sad to see a cute couple not work out and its official: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have filed for divorce.

A rep for the actor tells People, “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

Surprisingly this news came public after LaBeouf, 32, was photographed leaving the London home of British singer FKA twigs on Tuesday, September 25th. Sounds like his new love interest….

Lets be real though, I completely forgot that he was even married. OOPS!