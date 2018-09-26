Shia LaBeouf And Mia Goth Have Filed For Divorce

Always sad to see a cute couple not work out and its official: Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have filed for divorce.

A rep for the actor tells People, “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

Surprisingly this news came public after LaBeouf, 32, was photographed leaving the London home of British singer FKA twigs  on Tuesday, September 25th. Sounds like his new love interest….

Lets be real though, I completely forgot that he was even married. OOPS!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The ‘Happier’ Music Video Will Send You On A Rollercoaster Of Emotions Plizzanet Earth II With Snoop Dogg The Next Shot You Take Needs To Be Out Of This Glass Paula Abdul Accused Of Stealing A Bustier Four Years Ago Because Of This Pic Nicki Minaj Makes Good On A $25,000 Promise…But What Happened Might Surprise You BTS and Jimmy Fallon Have a Fortnite Dance Challenge
Comments