Sherman Minton Bridge Project Complete by June 2024

December 13, 2023 2:12PM EST
Credit: @ShermanRenewal on X

The Sherman Minton Bridge is currently a headache for many commuters. The good news? The project is entering its next phase, with most traffic restrictions expected to be lifted by June 2024.

The project team is updating its schedule as it enters Phase Four, which will put westbound traffic on the top deck and eastbound traffic on the bottom deck. Material and labor shortages have slowed down progress on the bridge and other projects across the US. Despite the delays, the bridge will remain open 95% of the time, with the public being notified in advance of any significant restrictions.

