Shelley Duvall Passes At 75

Source: YouTube

Shelley Duvall, known for her roles in 3 Women, The Shining and as Olive Oyl in Popeye, has passed away at 75 in Blanco, Texas. Her partner, musician Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news and shared she had been in hospice care due to diabetes complications. She had been bedridden and passed in her sleep.

Duvall told The Hollywood Reporter how difficult “The Shining” was to film. Director Stanley Kubrick pushed her to her limit sometimes making her due scenes over 100 times. It took a year to make the movie.

She had made a brief return to acting in the 2023 indie horror movie “The Forest Hills,” but it’s not widely available.