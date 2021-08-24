      Weather Alert

She Found Out She Was A Princess Now Disney Is Making A Movie Of Her Life

Aug 24, 2021 @ 3:51pm
HONG KONG, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcome visitors during the grand opening day of Hong Kong Disneyland September 12, 2005 in Hong Kong (Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

This story has everything! Mystery, princesses, and Disney! Sarah Culberson was living her life with her adopted parents in West Virginia and decided that she wanted to know more about her biological family.  Culberson turned 21 and hired a private investigator who found her aunt and uncle living in Maryland. Before she knew it, she went from being Sarah Culberson to Sarah Culberson, princess of the Mende Tribe in Sierra Leone!

Her uncle gave her the news and since then has embraced her royal heritage by creating the “Sierra Leone Rising” non-profit foundation. The foundation advocates for education, public health safety, and women’s empowerment.

Disney caught wind of her amazing story and plans to make a movie about her life! How cool is that? Would your life change if you found out you were a princess? Would you get more involved in the community, wear different clothes, act differently? Or would nothing change?

