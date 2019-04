Zachary Levi is bringing some superhero-level star power to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

He’s starring as Shazam! in theaters and was pretty stoked at the gig! “Oh what? Oh…what!?” the actor says into the camera while holding a golden popcorn statue to announce the news.

As for the star-studded list of nominees for this year, it will be announced in the coming weeks, MTV said.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.