SHAZAM! Flynn Rider Got Buff!

We see ya Zachary Levi! He shared on Instagram and in People magazine how much he had to eat and work out to get buff enough to play a superhero in SHAZAM!

Funfact: you know his voice as that of Flynn Rider in “Tangled” and from the show “Chuck”. He also played a slacker in “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel”. You can also see him in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon Prime. Now you can add beefcake action star to that resume.

The one awkward point about his hot bod is that he’s actually still a 14-year-old in the movie sooooo….

