      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Shawn Mendes Wants YOU In His Next Video For The #allinchallenge

May 1, 2020 @ 8:05am

Shawn Mendes is jumping on the #allinchallenge bandwagon offering up the chance to be in his next video.   When you uby a chance, it goes to support charities like Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

The winner and a guest will get to travel to the set of one of Shawn’s future videos, and meet Shawn and hang out with him while getting a behind-the-scenes look at music video production.  The winner will also be able to make a cameo appearance in the video if they so desire.  Travel and accommodations are included in the prize.

As with many of the All-In Challenges, the more you donate, the more chances you’ll have to win, and you can enter with as little as $10.

BTW…congrats to Shawn and Camila for passing a BILLION views on their ‘Senorita’ video!

TAGS
#allinchallenge music video Senorita Shawn Mendes
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE