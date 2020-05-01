Shawn Mendes Wants YOU In His Next Video For The #allinchallenge
Shawn Mendes is jumping on the #allinchallenge bandwagon offering up the chance to be in his next video. When you uby a chance, it goes to support charities like Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.
The winner and a guest will get to travel to the set of one of Shawn’s future videos, and meet Shawn and hang out with him while getting a behind-the-scenes look at music video production. The winner will also be able to make a cameo appearance in the video if they so desire. Travel and accommodations are included in the prize.
As with many of the All-In Challenges, the more you donate, the more chances you’ll have to win, and you can enter with as little as $10.
BTW…congrats to Shawn and Camila for passing a BILLION views on their ‘Senorita’ video!