Shawn Mendes Thinks He’s Needs To Be Seen With A Girl For A Specific Reason

Shawn Mendes is admitting in a Rolling Stone cover story for the December issue that rumors about his personal life have caused him a lot of stress and anxiety.

He had denied that he and Hailey Baldwin were dating when they went to The Met together, but now admits there was something going on when she hooked up with Justin Bieber. Still…no hard feelings. But he feels like he needs to be “seen with someone, like a girl, in public, to prove to people I’m not gay.”

He added that “even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing,” there is “still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”