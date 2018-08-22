Shawn Mendes Says He’d Date You

Good news if you are single and Shawn Mendes is your jam…he’s totally down to date a fan.

In an interview with the UK Sunday Times, Shawn said he’s not restricting himself to celebrities when it comes to dating. “Sure I’d date a fan,” “Why wouldn’t you date someone who admires you? Isn’t that what couples always say? She’s my biggest fan.”

But wouldn’t it be weird if they were all nervous and star struck? He says nahhh. That “… only lasts a few hours,” he said. “Then they realize I’m just a regular dude.”

FULL STORY