Shawn Mendes Opens Up After Camila Cabello Split

Jan 3, 2022 @ 6:20am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, winners of the Collaboration of the Year award for 'Señorita,' pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Shawn Mendes recently made a very relatable post about how he’s dealing with life since the split from Camila Cabello.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” Mendes said after thanking his fans for connecting and posting about his recently released song, “It’ll Be Okay.”

Shawn then shared his process for songwriting saying he uses music as a way to get inside himself and reveal his truth.

How do you deal with breakups? What helps you get through them?

