Shawn Mendes Opens Up After Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes recently made a very relatable post about how he’s dealing with life since the split from Camila Cabello.
“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” Mendes said after thanking his fans for connecting and posting about his recently released song, “It’ll Be Okay.”
Shawn then shared his process for songwriting saying he uses music as a way to get inside himself and reveal his truth.
