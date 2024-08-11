99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Shawn Mendes Lyrics Send Shockwaves: “I Was About To Be A Father”

August 11, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Shawn Mendes is making fans go “what did he just say??” thanks to lyrics from his new single, “Why Why Why.” The lyrics read: “I thought I was about to be a father, shook me to the core. I’m still a kid, sometimes I cry out for my mother.”

He says the music has been healing for him. “Two years ago I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.”

He shared some of his process in the studio from back in March.

His album drops in October.

More about:
Fatherhood
Lyrics
new album
Shawn Mendes
Why Why Why

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart
2

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found
3

Olympians Answer Your Wildest Questions
4

Shawn Mendes Announces 2024 Tour Dates and New Album
5

Hero Bus Driver Saves Toddler Wandering On Busy Street

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE