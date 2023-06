LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Shawn Mendez performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

During Ed Sheeran’s tour stop in Toronto, hometown boy Shawn Mendes surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage for a duet of “Lego House.”

Kind of a full circle moment as Shawn covered that song years ago…