Shawn Mendes has added 16 additional dates for his North American tour…WHICH MEANS HE’S COMING TO THE KFC YUM! CENTER ON AUGUST 3RD!!

He’s bringing special guest Alessia Cara! Tickets on Sale Saturday, March 2 at 10 am. The North American leg of the tour begins June 12th in Portland and ends September 6th in Toronto.

