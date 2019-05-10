Shawn Mendes Is Back in Nothing But His Calvin Klein’s Shawn, we are thankful for YOU. And you’re Calvin Kleins. Sorry not sorry. View this post on Instagram Thank you @calvinklein #MYTRUTH #MYCALVINS x A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on May 8, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT Billie EilishCalvin KleinJohn MayerShawn Mendes SHARE RELATED CONTENT Shawn Mendes: The Tour with special guest Alessia Cara Creepy Old Lady Terrifies in New It Chapter 2 Trailer [Watch] Tyra Banks Came Out of Retirement at 45 to SLAY Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Cover (MUST SEE) WATCH: HBO Debuts Trailer for Their New Series “Watchmen” The First Pics Of The Royal Baby Archie Are Here! Kraft Will PAY YOU $100 To Get A Babysitter on Mother’s Day