Shawn Mendes Happy In “Low-Key” Relationship With Sabrina Carpenter

March 16, 2023 11:01AM EDT
Shawn Mendes has been “hanging out a lot” with Sabrina Carpenter and is said to be “happy.” They were photographed together last week leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party while trying NOT to look like they were together.

They were both at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, but didn’t take any pictures together. A source confirmed “they are seeing each other”, and puts the rumors that he was dating his much-older chiropractor to rest. Carpenter was widely thought to be the girl Olivia Rodrigo was putting on blast in “Driver’s License” over her rumored relationship with Joshua Bassett.

