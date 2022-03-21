      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes Gets Real After His Breakup with Camila Cabello

Mar 21, 2022 @ 4:49am
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Shawn Mendez performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Shawn Mendes didn’t realize how life would be after his November breakup from Camila Cabello. He isn’t about it and gets real with fans on his Instagram.

Profanity Warning: In his video posted to Instagram, Shawn said: “[It’s] like, Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, [effing], on the edge? . . .

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

“I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me . . . Now I feel like finally I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

Do you think Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will get back together?

