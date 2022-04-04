Shawn Mendes Coming To KFC Yum! Center In August

Ermagerd! Shawn Mendes is bringing his “Wonder: The World Tour” to the KFC Yum! Center August 12!
Your summer bop is HERE!! ☀️☀️ We can't wait to sing along with @ShawnMednes when he brings Wonder: The World Tour to us on August 12. Limited tickets available, starting at $39.50. Get them now at https://t.co/1PZZOWdF85. pic.twitter.com/SHQMcOpQPo
— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) April 4, 2022
Be listening for your chance to win tickets this summer!!