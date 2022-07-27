Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour for Mental Health Break

He said he is not ready to be back out on the road after taking so much time off. He posted a lengthy statement online. He said in part, “the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger.”
Unfortunately this means his show at the KFC Yum! Center on August 12th has been cancelled. Fans who have purchased tickets to see Shawn on tour will automatically receive refunds to their original method of payment.
We’ll look forward to seeing him again when he’s ready and hope he gets the rest he needs!