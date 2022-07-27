      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour for Mental Health Break

Jul 27, 2022 @ 12:35pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his world tour.

He said he is not ready to be back out on the road after taking so much time off. He posted a lengthy statement online. He said in part, “the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Unfortunately this means his show at the KFC Yum! Center on August 12th has been cancelled. Fans who have purchased tickets to see Shawn on tour will automatically receive refunds to their original method of payment.

We’ll look forward to seeing him again when he’s ready and hope he gets the rest he needs!

TAGS
cancelled tour KFC Yum Center Shawn Mendes
POPULAR POSTS
This Guy Relocated A Gator Away From A Playground Like A BOSS
Simple Tips To Stay Cool
Ohio Couple Turns 100 Together After Marking Their 79th Wedding Anniversary
Woman Uses Her "Teacher Voice" To Get Bear Off Her Porch
The Chainsmokers Will Perform In SPACE??
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On