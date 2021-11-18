Shawn Mendes & Camilia Cabello Split

Say it isn’t so! After two years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce they’re going their separate ways.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have just announced their breakup in statements. 💔 pic.twitter.com/gRyARUOFmv
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021
This is shocking, to say the least. Both Camila and Shawn wrote on their respective Instagram Stories, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
We may never recover from this news. We hope the best for them both.