      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes & Camilia Cabello Split

Nov 18, 2021 @ 4:52am

Say it isn’t so! After two years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce they’re going their separate ways.

This is shocking, to say the least. Both Camila and Shawn wrote on their respective Instagram Stories, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.

We may never recover from this news. We hope the best for them both.

TAGS
Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes
POPULAR POSTS
Taylor Swift "All Too Well: The Short Film"
You Laugh You Lose: Cheap Hotels
Sleigh All Day
Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together
Meet The Oldest American Running Senior Olympian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On