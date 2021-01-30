      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes And Mariah Carey Are Gushing Over Each Other’s Music

Jan 30, 2021 @ 8:23am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Shawn Mendes attends an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Shawn Mendes thrilled fans by posting a photo of himself standing in the sun shirtless, eyes closed, arms flung open, listening to music on his earbuds.  He was listening to old Mariah Carey songs and loving it!  So now Mariah has returned some affection with a copycat post.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)


Shawn responded to Mariah’s photo with a laugh-til-you-cry emoji and a few hearts.

TAGS
Mariah Carey posts Shawn Mendes Songs
POPULAR POSTS
Sabrina Carpenter "Skin"
This Local 14-Year-Old Just Opened Her Own Store On Bardstown Road
Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Up Free Wings To The Country If The Super Bowl Goes To Overtime
Get Paid To Taste Test Candy
Spicy Nuggets Are Back At McDonald's
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE