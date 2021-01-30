Shawn Mendes And Mariah Carey Are Gushing Over Each Other’s Music
On Wednesday, Shawn Mendes thrilled fans by posting a photo of himself standing in the sun shirtless, eyes closed, arms flung open, listening to music on his earbuds. He was listening to old Mariah Carey songs and loving it! So now Mariah has returned some affection with a copycat post.
Shawn responded to Mariah’s photo with a laugh-til-you-cry emoji and a few hearts.