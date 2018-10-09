Shawn Mendes and Jimmy Fallon with Classroom Instruments Is What You Need Today Jimmy + Shawn + The Roots= A WIN Classroom instruments is one of the best. Think we could pull this off? classroom instrumentsJimmy FallonShawn Mendesthe roots SHARE RELATED CONTENT LouCity to turn Slugger Field Pink Tonight for Pink Prom ‘Here and Now’ Official Movie Trailer and Sarah Jessica Parker Are BACK Kylie Jenner Has Made Travis Scott A Jamba Juice Addict The NSFW ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Everyone Is Talking About Halloween’s Michael Myers Inspired by a Western Kentucky University Experience Little Dog Miraculously Survives Nearly 2 Weeks in a Flooded Home After Hurricane Florence