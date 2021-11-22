      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Return To Social Media After Their Breakup Announcement

Nov 22, 2021 @ 7:28am

Camila Cabello debuted mint green hair in her first after-breakup Instagram post.

“I clean up ok,” she captioned a series of photos showing off her new look, trading her signature dark hair for a glam mint green, provided by celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos. She matched the look in a gown with ruffled sleeves and nails.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Shawn Mendes shared shirtless surfing pics.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

His last post had been a Halloween pic with Camila.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Shawn initiated the conversation and both agreed the relationship had become stale and complacent, and that they were better off as friends. An an insider said this had been coming for awhile.

TAGS
Camila Cabello green hair Instagram Shawn Mendes surfing
POPULAR POSTS
Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together
Sleigh All Day
Missed Connections: PTA Zoom Hottie And Highway Honeybucket
Charity Breaks A Guinness World Record While Collecting Socks For The Homeless
Boy Scout Working On Merit Badge Saves Lost Couple On Hike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On