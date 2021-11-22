Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Return To Social Media After Their Breakup Announcement

Camila Cabello debuted mint green hair in her first after-breakup Instagram post.
“I clean up ok,” she captioned a series of photos showing off her new look, trading her signature dark hair for a glam mint green, provided by celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos. She matched the look in a gown with ruffled sleeves and nails.
Shawn Mendes shared shirtless surfing pics.
His last post had been a Halloween pic with Camila.
Shawn initiated the conversation and both agreed the relationship had become stale and complacent, and that they were better off as friends. An an insider said this had been coming for awhile.