      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Got a Puppy Named Tarzan

Nov 4, 2020 @ 6:53am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, winners of the Collaboration of the Year award for 'Señorita,' pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Well this is adorable. The oh-so-very-together Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a new family member…a little puppy named Tarzan!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi Tarzan 🥺❤️

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

TAGS
Camila Cabello dog Puppy Shawn Mendes tarzan
POPULAR POSTS
Vote 2020
Karen's Cash
Chopper Shopper 2020 Coming Soon
Here's Why "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley Leaves Early
Louisville Football Hypes Halloween Game With Waverly Hills Sanatorium Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE