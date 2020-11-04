Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Got a Puppy Named Tarzan
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, winners of the Collaboration of the Year award for 'Señorita,' pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Well this is adorable. The oh-so-very-together Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a new family member…a little puppy named Tarzan!