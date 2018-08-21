Sharknado 6 Hits Us Sunday

Noooooooooo! Do we really have to live in a world knowing there will be no more Sharknado movies????

It’s been five years since our eyes tried to make sense of the first one. The final installment involves time travel, dinosaurs, wizards, medieval times, #planetoftheaprils and we even caught a glimpse of Tori Spelling. And those special effects?? Oh. My. LORD. Kind of hard to comprehend the awesomeness packed into this low budget wonder.

Inside Edition asked but is it REALLY the end??

We can only hope. Any guesses on what Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will be up to next? 😬