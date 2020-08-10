Shark Week 2020

Discovery Channel kicked off the 32nd installment of Shark Week Sunday and will run through August 16. You’ll be treated to more than 20 hours of shark programming, and the 2020 line-up will deliver incredible shark stories and celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Air Jaws.”
The first night Sunday was capped with the Rumble In the Reef…Mike Tyson fighting a shark!
Shaq and the Dude Perfect guys look at shark hunting techniques tonight at 9pm, Tuesday you can find Will Smith diving into shark-infested waters at 9pm, Thursday is about flying sharks at 8pm and Snoop Dogg looking at Great White sharks at 9pm. Alien sharks are a part of Friday programming and ghost sharks on Saturday!
Full schedule HERE!