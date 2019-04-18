Look, if you have an amazing invention that you’ve been sitting on here in Louisville, this is your chance! Shark Tank is coming to Louisville April 29th!

ABC’s Shark Tank will be holding an open call on Monday, April 29, in Louisville, Ky.

The open call will be held at The University Club Louisville, located at 200 E. Brandeis Avenue.

Anyone who attends an open call will be given the opportunity to give a 1-minute pitch of your business/product/idea to the show’s cast, like what you see on the show.

