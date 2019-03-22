Shaquille O’Neal Will Be The New Face Of Papa John’s Pizza

Okay so will we be changing the name to Papa Shaq’s Pizza???

Shaquille O’Neal is joining the Papa John’s board of directors and has inked a deal to be the Louisville-based company’s brand ambassador.

The company was rocked in July 2018 after news reports surfaced that founder and chairman John Schnatter used a racial slur during a media training session.

Shaq is no stranger to the restaurant business. He is the founder and owner of Big Chicken, a fried chicken restaurant in Las Vegas, and Shaquille’s, a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Hopefully this is what Papa John’s needed to get their sales back up!

