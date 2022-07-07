Shaq Buys A Washing Machine And TV For Dallas Couple

Shaquille O’Neal is known for buying complete strangers stuff…like a bike at Walmart for a kid…a van for a family…and engagement ring for a young couple…and he’s at it again!
Shaq just bought a house in Dallas, and was browsing at a nearby Best Buy store over the weekend when he met a young family looking for a washing machine. After talking with them, he paid for the washer for them — as well as a 70-inch TV just for fun. He told Page Six, “I just want to make people happy.”
Get this….he recently picked up the dinner tab for about 40 tables…everyone in the restaurant in NYC. He even asked the staff not to mention his name.