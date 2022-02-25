Shaq Buys a Few Vehicles For A Family With Nine Kids, Dinner And Dropping A Big Tip

Shaq made tens of millions as an NBA star and grew that with smart investments, and he’s vowed not the leave the house without doing a good deed for someone. He bought an engagement ring for a “young, hardworking kid.” He bought a bike for a kid at Walmart…
And now he just bought a 15-passenger van for the Collins family who outgrew their 12-passenger. He took them out for dinner at the Rainforest Cafe and plopped down a $1000 tip for the waitress…AND then bought a truck the family’s father when he heard his truck wasn’t working. (That father is former Harlem Globetrotter Madrae Collins).
We need more Shaqs!!