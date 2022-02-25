      Weather Alert

Shaq Buys a Few Vehicles For A Family With Nine Kids, Dinner And Dropping A Big Tip

Feb 25, 2022 @ 7:20am

Shaq made tens of millions as an NBA star and grew that with smart investments, and he’s vowed not the leave the house without doing a good deed for someone.  He bought an engagement ring for a “young, hardworking kid.” He bought a bike for a kid at Walmart

And now he just bought a 15-passenger van for the Collins family who outgrew their 12-passenger. He took them out for dinner at the Rainforest Cafe and plopped down a $1000 tip for the waitress…AND then bought a truck the family’s father when he heard his truck wasn’t working. (That father is former Harlem Globetrotter Madrae Collins).

We need more Shaqs!!

TAGS
Charity Collins family Rainforest Cafe Shaq tip van
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Is A Mom!
Viral AGT Contestant "Nightbirde" Passes At 31
Meatball Appetizer
Louisville Restaurant Week Returns
Former Supermodel Linda Evangelista Talks About The Cosmetic Procedure That Left Her Disfigured
Adele
Adele Inspires the Internet's New Favorite Meme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On