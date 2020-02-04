Shannon Doherty’s Cancer Is Back
In 2015, 48-year-old Shannon Doherty announced she was battling breast cancer. Then came the good news she was in remission. Now unfortunately, her cancer is back and is stage 4.
She’s privately been battling the disease for more than a year, secretly keeping the diagnosis to herself while filming the reboot BH90210. “I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” she said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?’ None of us do… ”
