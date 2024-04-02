Shannen Doherty Is Downsizing To Make It “Easier” On Her Mom

Source: YouTube

Shannen Doherty has been very open with her stage 4 breast cancer battle through her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, and doesn’t shy away from talking about the toughest parts. She shared she’s cleaning out her storage units and downsizing to make for an “easier transition” for her mom, Rosa, when she dies.

“My priority at the moment is my mom,” she said on Monday’s episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her.” “Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.”

She’s even planned her own funeral. She says by talking about all of this on her podcast, it’s cathartic and helps her deal with what she’s facing.