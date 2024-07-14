Shannen Doherty Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle

Source: YouTube

Shannen Doherty lost her battle with cancer at the age of 53. She had been an open book about her diagnosis and journey through treatment since 2016.

Her acting career started with her role as Jennie Wilder on “Little House and the Prairie”, and led to her prominent role in 1989’s “Heathers”. She was best known as Brenda Walsh from “90210” and her role in the series “Charmed”.

She was brutally honest about coming to terms with her mortality on her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear”, where she laid out what she wanted for her funeral…including who she DIDN’T want there..