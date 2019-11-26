Shania Twain Said She Has A Collab With Post Malone Written
It’s only been a day since the internet fell in love with Post Malone jamming out to Shania Twain’s performance at the AMAs, and the duo proved they’re both actually huge fans of each other.
Shania was asked if she has any plans to record a song with him.
The country star responded, “Oh I’ve written a song for us already! He doesn’t know it yet, he knows now. I have a song for us.”
She didn’t share any more details about the song like a title or the genre, and the topic was quickly changed before she could delve out more information.
She didn’t have the opportunity to chat with the rapper at the AMAs. Let’s hope this news reaches him so they actually have the chance to record her song together.