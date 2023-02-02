99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Shania Twain Reveals She Almost Missed Out On Coachella With Harry Styles

February 2, 2023 2:00PM EST
Shania Twain recently did an interview with Apple Music where she admits she was “so relaxed about” performing with Harry Styles at Coachella 2022 (skip to 54:30 of the video) and didn’t realize the significance that their lil’ collab would have in pop culture at the time.

She mentions that she simply saw it as a moment to get to together with Harry and she almost wasn’t there to perform with him the first weekend of Coachella because she had planned to be out of the country! Peep the tail end of the interview to see her talk about her personal experience and the surprises she felt after it.

In an earlier interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, she revealed that she and Harry didn’t even coordinate their outfits intentionally (skip to 2:33 if you watch that one).

