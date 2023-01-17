Shakira’s Diss Track At Her Ex Breaks Spotify Record

Shakira isn’t holding back airing her feelings over the end of her marriage to Gerard Pique. In “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, she namechecks her ex and his new girlfriend and lays out what happened, all in Spanish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

On Friday, the track with Bizarrap debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global 50 chart. With over 14.4 million streams, that was enough to smash the record for the Latin track with the most-streams in a single day on Spotify. She said “I never thought that I would reach number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” “Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows, they are my inspiration.”