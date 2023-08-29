Shakira Will Get The MTV Video Vanguard Award At the VMAs

Source: YouTube

The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recognizes artists who have had a “profound impact” on music videos. This year, MTV has chosen Shakira to be the 2023 recipient at the Video Music Awards on September 12th in New Jersey.

Previous winners include The Beatles, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé and many more. Nicki Minaj took home the honor last year. Shakira will also perform at the VMAs this year, and is nominated for four awards: “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (twice) and “Artist of the Year.”