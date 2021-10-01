Shakira Says Wild Boars Attacked Her And Stole Her Purse In Barcelona

Shakira says she was walking with her son on Wednesday in videos posted to her Instagram stories, which are no longer visible. She’s married to FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué, and held up a ripped and muddy bag she said she’d recovered from the woods, where the boars had taken it. “Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” she said, speaking in Spanish, per the BBC. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it.” She added they only left the bag “because I confronted them,” per Newsweek, which shares a screenshot of a photo Shakira snapped of the beasts.
Then she tells her 8-year-old son, Milan: “Tell the truth,” “Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”
Wild boars are actually a huge problem in many cities—including Berlin, Rome, Hong Kong, and Houston where they can find trash to eat and roam free of predators. They can attack dogs and running into cars. The animals are also known to damage to crops, ground-nesting animals, and other property.