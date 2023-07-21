Shakira In More Tax Trouble

Shakira’s tax troubles just keep getting worse.

She’s now under investigation for additional cases of tax fraud by a court near Barcelona. Last year, she was ordered to stand trial for a case in which she’s accused of not paying $13.9 million worth of income taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. That trial date has not yet been set, but is expected to take place sometime later this year. She faces a possible prison sentence of at least eight years and two months, and/or a $24 million fine. Woof.

The NEW case is investigating Shakira for alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018. More information is forthcoming. Shakira’s representatives have claimed that she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm.”