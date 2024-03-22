Shakira: “Having A Husband Was Dragging Me Down”

Source: YouTube

Shakira is admitting being single has reinvigorated her creativity and desire to make music again.

She sat down for in depth chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music talking about enjoying the freedom to pursue her career again, which she said took a backseat during her marriage to Gerard Pique. “In a way, it’s kind of good not to have a husband because… I don’t know why it was dragging me down, man,” she said. “Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music.”

Shakira says one of the biggest challenges balancing work and family was the guilty she felt prioritizing her career. But she now feels “more completed now” than ever, in part thanks to fans’ support.