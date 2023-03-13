Shakira Breaks 14 Guinness World Records With One Song

Source: YouTube

There’s really no better revenge on a cheating ex than writing a diss track about him and breaking 14 Guinness World Records with it. That’s what Shakira did thanks to her “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” collaboration with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap. Let’s break it down: the song was the most-streamed Latin song on Spotify in two lanes: 14.4 million streams in a single day, and 80.6 million streams in a week.

It also is now the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube doing it in 70 hours and broke the record for most views in 24 hours with 63 million in a single day on YouTube. The song also topped the most Billboard charts as a Spanish-language song by a female artist and Most No. 1 hits on the Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, and Latin Digital Song Sales charts.