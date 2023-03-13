99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Shakira Breaks 14 Guinness World Records With One Song

March 13, 2023 7:01AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

There’s really no better revenge on a cheating ex than writing a diss track about him and breaking 14 Guinness World Records with it.  That’s what Shakira did  thanks to her “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” collaboration with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap. Let’s break it down: the song was the most-streamed Latin song on Spotify in two lanes: 14.4 million streams in a single day, and 80.6 million streams in a week.

It also is now the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube doing it in 70 hours and broke the record for most views in 24 hours with 63 million in a single day on YouTube. The song also topped the most Billboard charts as a Spanish-language song by a female artist and Most No. 1 hits on the Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, and Latin Digital Song Sales charts.

More about:
Bizarrap
BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53
Guinness World Records
Shakira

POPULAR POSTS

1

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House
2

It's Been 10 Years Since... The Harlem Shake
3

Three High School Students In Texas Raises Money To Help 80-Year-Old Custodian Retire
4

Louisvillians On Big Game Shows This Week
5

Missed Connections: Cat Food Dude and The Toast Chick

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE