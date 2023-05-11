Shakira Addresses Tom Cruise Dating Rumors

Source: YouTube

When two single celebrities are spotted together, rumors IMMEDIATELY swirl they are dating. A source close to Shakira is setting the record straight about hanging out with Tom Cruise at Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. An insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that there is no romance. “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him,” “He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.” They source contends: “Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true,” the source explains.

Dang it, because we were already coming up with our short list of couple names like…TomShak, or ShakiCruise or TomKira? ShaCruise?