Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Hung Out With Miles Teller at the Kentucky Derby
There may not have been an official red carpet at the 147th Kentucky Derby over the weekend, but that didn’t stop the celebrities showing up for the fastest two minutes in sports!
Tom Brady, a Derby regular, was there looking more dapper than ever. Aaron Rodgers and his fiance Shailene Woodley were there with a large group of friends, including fellow Miles Teller and his wife!
Tom Brady was also in town at the track and took time to take pics with some Fern Creek High School football players who were there to help pick up trash!