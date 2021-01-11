‘Sex and the City’ Next Chapter Coming To HBO Max

On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis all shared a new teaser for And Just Like That — the next installment of ‘Sex and the City’.
A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)
“HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT…, a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis,” according to the official press release.
“The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” the synopsis continued. “The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.”
