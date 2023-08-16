99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Seven Celebrities Have Voluntarily Left This Reality Show

August 16, 2023 9:22AM EDT
Maybe this has been flying under your radar, but FOX has a show called “Stars On Mars” that puts 12 celebrities through challenges on a simulated version of a spaceship and Mars. Typically competition formula where eliminations happen, but this show seems to have celebrities volunteering to jump ship. Ariel Winter has had a rocky run on the show and is the seventh celeb overall to leave on their own!

The cast features Winter, former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, fighter Ronda Rousey, football star Marshawn Lynch and more.

