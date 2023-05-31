99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Setting The Bar: Bakery Owner Laughs At Polite Cupcake Thief

May 31, 2023 9:48AM EDT
If you can manage to make it through the day without stealing a bunch of cupcakes and cleaning up after yourself, like a true gentleman… you’re doing OK!

A Canadian bakery owner finds herself laughing after watching the security camera footage of a thief breaking into her business.  Here is the owner of Something Sweet, Emma Irvine, laughing as she gives a play-by-play of the ridiculous break-in. No arrests have been made. 

More about:
bakery
canada
cleaned up
cupcakes
polite thief
Something Sweet

