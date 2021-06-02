Seth Rogen Rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The heroes in a half shell are back! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting another reboot.
Nickelodeon has tapped actor and comedian Seth Rogen to produce the new film, which will arrive in theaters in 2023.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has seen a number of reboots over the years since the original comic book from the 80’s. The franchise was acquired by Nickelodeon in 2009.
