Seth Rogen Plans New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ CG Movie

Jul 1, 2020 @ 8:16am

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are going back to animation for a new big screen adventure. Nickelodeon Animation will produce a CG feature film along with Seth Rogen’s company. This will be Nickelodeon Animation’s first CG theatrical film, and follows the studio already reviving the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise for the small screen in 2012 with a CG animated series.

The studio is also teaming with Netflix for a 2D-animated film based on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series. The Ninja Turtles started off as an indie comic first published in 1984. The first CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie titled TMNT, was released by Warner Bros. in 2007.

 

