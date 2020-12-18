      Weather Alert

Seth MacFarlane is Developing ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Reboot

Dec 18, 2020 @ 8:25am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Seth MacFarlane speaks onstage during the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 08, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Seth Macfarlane is bringing back a classic! Seth is officially rebooting the 80’s classic ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ with Keith and Kenny Lucas, the twin brothers from ’22 Jump Street’.

Apparently it will not just be a straight remake but a modern day take on the movie and today’s nerd culture.

