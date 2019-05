The “Beverly Hills, 90210” quasi-revival “BH90210” will be back with many of its original cast members on Fox on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.

Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will all be back for the six-episode run playing heightened versions of their characters in the serialized drama inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

